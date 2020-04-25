Ismail Sabri: MCO violations down today

Police personnel man a roadblock at the Jelutong Expressway in George Town April 20, 2020. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — Police detained 380 movement control order (MCO) violators today compared to 550 yesterday, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

In his daily press briefing today, Ismail said that the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) conducted 830 roadblocks nationwide and inspected 537,320 vehicles, along with 40,892 spot checks and 5,817 site inspections.

“PDRM arrested 386 individuals compared to 550 previously, and this includes 332 who were remanded and 54 who were granted bail.

“From this number, we see that the number of arrests has been reducing from day to day, and we truly hope that this trend would continue,” he said, thanking the public for the improved compliance.

Ismail Sabri said that 6,649 people were also charged with MCO violations as of yesterday, with the cumulative number of arrests standing at 19,434.

He said that the previously announced 11 temporary detention centres to house the MCO violators have also begun operating, with 58 people found guilty of violating the MCO, already sent there.