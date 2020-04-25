FT minister: All hawkers not allowed to operate at residential areas throughout Ramadan

Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa at a press conference in Kuala Lumpur March 20, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — All traders and hawkers are not allowed to conduct their businesses in any residential area during the movement control order (MCO) throughout Ramadan, said Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

He said the ministry had received complaints through the its Pertiwi hotline that some of them had opened up stalls at the People’s Housing Projects (PPR) to sell food for the breaking-of-fast throughout the MCO.

The Pertiwi hotline is a WhatsApp helpline for the public to channel complaints and inquiries on matters relating to the ministry.

“Currently, only food outlets and restaurants in buildings are allowed to operate by providing takeaway services.

“In the Federal Territory, as recommended by the National Security Council (MKN), roadside traders and hawkers are no longer allowed to operate,” he said in his Facebook posting today.

He said traders in green zones who want to do business during the fasting month can consult with local authorities in their areas, subject to conditions.

Meanwhile, Annuar urged hawker associations to return the deposits paid by traders and hawkers for the Ramadan Bazaars instead of waiting for the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) to intervene.

On Wednesday, the Small and Medium Scale Entrepreneurs Association of Malaysia (IKHLAS) urged DBKL to blacklist bazaar organisers or hawker associations which refuse to return the deposit payments to the traders following the government’s announcement to cancel all Ramadan bazaars this year. — Bernama