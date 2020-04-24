550 arrested for defying MCO yesterday, bringing total to 19,048

Police arrest members of the public for violating the movement control order in Bagan Lalang, Butterworth April 9, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — Senior Minister of Defence Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today said a total of 550 people were arrested by the authorities yesterday for defying the movement control order (MCO), bringing the total arrests to 19,048.

He said that the number of arrests dropped compared to the day, where 763 individuals were nabbed.

“Based on the individuals who were arrested, 480 have been remanded with 70 bailed,” he said in his daily briefing on the Covid-19 security updates.

He said that a total of 1,014 individuals were also charged at courts yesterday.

Separately, Ismail Sabri also said that the police and the Malaysian Communication and Multimedia Commission have opened a total of 238 investigation papers (IP) on fake news related to Covid-19 yesterday as compared to 237 IPs the day before.

“From that amount, 170 cases are still under investigation; 24 cases have been charged at the court with 13 individuals pleading guilty to the offence. Also 11 individuals were given notice,” he said.

In another development, Ismail Sabri said that the enforcement from the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) had conducted checks on 25 supplies.

He said that KPDNHEP inspected 970 premises, including 753 grocery stores, 168 wholesalers, and 31 companies.

“The food supply is sufficient. The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industry has assured that fresh food such as vegetables, meat, chicken and egg is more than enough.

“Therefore, we advise the public to not worry about the food supply and daily necessities for the month of Ramadan,” he said.

Ismail Sabri also said that a total of 18,053 Malaysian who have returned from overseas have been quarantined since April 3.

“Since April 17, 5,698 individuals who have completed the compulsory quarantine have been allowed to return back to their home,” he said.