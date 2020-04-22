Works Minister: House renovations by G1, G2-grade firms can resume during MCO with permission

Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said G1 or G2 companies must first obtain permission from the Ministry of International Trade and Industry’s (Miti) application process before resuming construction works. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 — Companies with G1 and G2 grades will be allowed to resume their construction works under the movement control order (MCO) if they have obtained permission to operate from the government, said Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

The senior minister, when asked if work on home renovations would be allowed to resume under the exceptions granted to the construction sector by the government, answered in the affirmative saying these projects are usually undertaken by smaller entities who are among those allowed to operate.

However, Fadillah, during a press conference broadcasted live on local television channels, stressed how these G1 or G2 companies must first obtain permission from the Ministry of International Trade and Industry’s (Miti) application process.

He explained that for companies within the construction sector, applications would be reviewed by Miti and the Malaysian Construction Industry Development Authority (CIDB) who will decide if applicants fulfill all the required criteria and prerequisites.

“Works of house renovations are normally done by G1 or G2 (companies), meaning small contractors, and I have said that one of the government’s conditions is to allow G1 and G2 companies to operate because their projects are usually small ones.

“But what is important is before they can continue work, they must first apply with Miti; submit the application, get the approval, then only can they resume work which follows all the standard operating procedures that have been set,” he said.

Fadillah said that 1,856 applications to Miti have been approved so far, from a total of 19,077 submissions as of Tuesday evening, with 7,387 rejected and the remainder still under review.