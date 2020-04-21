Medical supplies worth RM2m from China to be distributed to govt hospitals in Sarawak

Health workers gear up before entering Menara City One in Kuala Lumpur April 16, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUCHING, April 21 — Personal protection equipment (PPE) and medical supplies from China, worth RM2 million, arrived at the Senari Port here today and will be distributed to government hospitals in the state.

The medical items were donated by the state-owned Sarawak Timber Development Corporation (STIDC) and Sarawak Timber Association (STA) to help frontliners in the battle against Covid-19 in the state.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan received the boxes of PPE and medical supplies from STIDC general manager Hashim Bojet and STA permanent council members Datuk Henry Lau Lee Kong and Datuk Amar Abdul Hamed Sepawi at the Senari Port.

Among the medical items are protective medical coveralls (5,000 pieces); isolation gowns (10,000 pieces); medical vinyl examination gloves (200 boxes); medical boot covers (10,000 pairs); medical goggles (5,000 pieces); face shields (5,000 pieces); KN95 medical protective masks (10,000 pieces); disposable medical masks (105,000 pieces); and medical head covers (10,000 pieces).

“These medical disposables are much needed and meaningful items to aid our frontline workers.

“At times like these, where the need and demand for PPE is huge from all over the world, we must thank our partners in China for accommodating and securing our request and order,” Awang Tengah told reporters who were present.

He also thanked China's Fujian province government officials for their hard work and effort in helping sponsors source and secure the PPE and medical supplies for frontliners in Sarawak.

He also thanked STDIC and STA for their contribution and called for more organisations to come forward with Covid-19 aid.

“Everyone has a role to play and it is hoped that more organisations and bodies will lend their hand and contribute.

“We are all in this together and let us all be united and hope and pray that we will all pull through this difficult time, becoming stronger and more resilient,” he said.

The medical disposables will be handed over to the state Health Department through the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) on April 25.