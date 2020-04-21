MCO: 27 more pregnant women brought home from Singapore

Special attention was given to the group or pregnant Malaysian women, with the implementation of the MCO in Malaysia and circuit breaker in Singapore resulting in the suspension of cross-border travel. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, April 21 — A total of 38 Malaysians, including 27 pregnant women, were brought home by bus from Singapore today via the Johor causeway.

This is the second such arrangement after the first was made by the High Commission of Malaysia in Singapore to help 70 pregnant Malaysian women along with 10 children and people with disabilities return home on April 2.

Special attention was given to the group, with the implementation of movement control order (MCO) in Malaysia and circuit breaker in Singapore resulting in the suspension of cross-border travel.

St John Ambulance of Malaysia secretary-general Hoo We Tak said the group boarded the bus at the Kranji MRT at 10am.

“To observe social distancing, two trips were arranged with 19 passengers per trip,” said Hoo, adding that a six-member ambulance team from the St John Singapore Responder Unit provided medical escort for the women.

The state assemblyman for Stulang, Johor Baru, Andrew Chen, meanwhile, made arrangement with public bus operator Causeway Link to arrange a bus to ferry the pregnant women. — Bernama