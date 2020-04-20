New EMCO lockdown in KL’s Selayang wholesale market’s surrounding areas, Pusat Bandar Utara

Armed Forces personnel man a roadblock at Taman Sri Murni in Selayang during the movement control order (MCO) in Kuala Lumpur April 20, 2020. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, April 20 — The government today announced its sixth enhanced movement control order (EMCO) at Pusat Bandar Utara in Kuala Lumpur and the areas surrounding the Selayang wholesale market otherwise known as the Kuala Lumpur wholesale market.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the government has decided to impose the EMCO in these areas following the advice of the Health Ministry, with this two-week order to take effect from today until May 3.

The eight parcels in Kuala Lumpur that will be under the EMCO are as follows: Parcel A (Jalan 6/3A, Pusat Bandar Utara), Parcel B (Jalan 6/3A and 9/3A, Pusat Bandar Utara), Parcel C (Jalan 2/3A, Pusat Bandar Utara), Parcel D (Jalan 2/3A, Pusat Bandar Utara), Parcel E1 (Taman Sri Murni Fasa 2, Jalan 1/2D), Parcel E2 (Taman Sri Murni Fasa 1, Jalan 1/2D), Parcel E3 (Taman Sri Murni Fasa 3, Jalan 1/2B), Parcel F (Taman Batu View and Taman Batu Hampar).

A general view near the Pasar borong Selayang during the movement control order (MCO) in Kuala Lumpur April 20, 2020. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

When asked if food supplies would be affected with this new EMCO, Ismail Sabri clarified that the areas to be closed are only the residential areas around the market, while the Selayang wholesale market itself will operate as usual during the EMCO period.

“We are not closing the wholesale market, we are closing the residential areas especially many who are Rohingya with UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees) cards so those areas we close. For the wholesale market, we still open it as usual,” he said in a press conference that was broadcast live.

In the same press conference, Ismail Sabri said this new EMCO was implemented to curb the spread of the Covid-19 infection, adding that it will also enable the authorities to carry out Covid-19 screening and detection activities during the two-week period.

“We hope all residents will stay calm and cooperate, duduk jangan lari (stay there and don’t run away), we don’t want anyone to run away as they may spread the Covid-19 infection to others whom they meet,” he said.

Armed forces personnel guarding the area near the Pasar Borong Selayang April 20, 2020. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

Residents who need any help or have queries can contact either the Bilik Gerakan MCO DBKL at 03-40267222 or the Sentul police district headquarters’ control centre at 03-40482212, he said.

The government had previously imposed five EMCOs, with the first imposed in Simpang Renggam in Johor, the second imposed in Sungai Lui in Selangor, and with the rest imposed in Kuala Lumpur.

Four of the EMCO were extended to April 28, while the EMCO was lifted for all seven affected villages in Sungai Lui except for a tahfiz school and a resident which will be on an extended EMCO until April 28.

The EMCOs, which involves the closure of all entry and exit points, have so far resulted in more Covid-19 cases being found in the affected areas.