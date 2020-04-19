China’s medical team here so we can learn about their Covid-19 mistakes too, Health D-G says

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said Malaysia is keen to learn not only from the successes, but also the less than effective Chinese public health measures that were enacted to contain Covid-19 in China. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 19 — Malaysia is keen to learn not only from the successes, but also the less than effective Chinese public health measures that were enacted to contain Covid-19 in China, Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said amid public scrutiny.

He clarified that the medical experts who arrived here yesterday are here to share their knowledge on the coronavirus and the measures taken, be it effective or otherwise, so that Malaysia can benefit from their shared experience and not repeat the same mistakes.

“It is not just positive matters [that we discussed], even though there are measures that they have done but it was not successful, we would like to know as we can learn from those measures which are not successful so that we don’t repeat them.

“In our discussions, a lot of issues that have arisen, from the treatment of patients, also issue of education, detention, and specific techniques,” he said in his daily press briefing.

Dr Noor Hisham stated that the Chinese medical experts are not here to treat patients, but stressed that they are helping public health officials here to better understand the coronavirus, which is also crucial to combat the outbreak.

