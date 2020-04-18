Jawi officiates its first virtual wedding (VIDEO)

The virtual ceremony involved Muhammad Don Haadi Don Putra, 29, and his bride, Nahdatul Aishah Mohd Sharif, 29, at her family’s house in Bandar Baru Wangsa Maju, Setapak at 10.10am this morning. ― Picture via Twitter/drzul_albakri

KUALA LUMPUR, April 18 — The Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (Jawi) today officiated Malaysia’s first virtual akad nikah ceremony as the country enters its 32nd day of a movement control order (MCO) that was enforced due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Al-Hijrah Online, the web news subsidiary of TV Al-Hijrah, reported that the virtual ceremony involved Muhammad Don Haadi Don Putra, 29, and his bride, Nahdatul Aishah Mohd Sharif, 29, at her family’s house in Bandar Baru Wangsa Maju, Setapak at 10.10am this morning.

The groom’s family is in Setiawangsa, while the bride’s father Mohd Sharif Khamis acted as a wali (guardian) of the wedding.

The ceremony was featured “live” on Berita Al-Hijrah Facebook and was witnessed by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri and Jawi director Mohd Ajib Ismail.

According to Al-Hijrah Online, the virtual marriage ceremony was in line with the Jawi ruling on April 17 that gave the couple the opportunity to obtain a Jawi Marriage Permit to conduct a marriage video conference based on set guidelines.

United Arab Emirates (UAE) is also among the Muslim countries that have conducted virtual weddings following the outbreak of Covid-19.

TV Al-Hijrah is a state-owned Malaysian free-to-air Islamic television channel, owned and operated by Al-Hijrah Media Corporation, a company under the Islamic Development Department which is under the purview of the Minister in a Prime Minister’s Department.