Finance minister: 400,000 BPN recipients to receive cash payment

People queue in front of a Bank Simpanan Nasional branch in Kuala Lumpur April 6, 2020. Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz says some 400,000 recipients of the Bantuan Prihatin Nasional (BPN) will receive cash payment via BSN branches. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, April 18 ― Some 400,000 recipients of the Bantuan Prihatin Nasional (BPN) will receive cash payment via Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) branches, said Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz.

He said most of the BPN recipients received the payment in cash as they do not have bank accounts or that their bank accounts are no longer active.

“We have informed them and they can withdraw the money via BSN branches,” he told the media here, today.

In a statement yesterday, the Finance Ministry said the recipients can get their cash payment at BSN branches beginning April 17, 2020 until DecEMBER 31, 2020.

Earlier, Tengku Zafrul witnessed the presentation of contributions from Yinson Holdings Bhd, Kuok Brothers Sdn Bhd and China Communications Construction (ECRL) Sdn Bhd to the Malaysian Red Crescent Society.

Among the contributions were face masks, hand sanitizers and personal protective equipment that will be distributed to the frontliners to fight Covid-19.

Meanwhile, he said to-date, about 2.8 million applications to appeal for BPN had been received by the Inland Revenue Board (IRB).

“IRB is considering (the applications) and will make the decision before April 30,” he said. ― Bernama