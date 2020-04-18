Air Selangor: Water supply restoration in seven regions reaches 97pc

Water supply restoration in seven regions that experienced unscheduled water supply interruption yesterday has reached 97 per cent. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 18 — Water supply restoration in seven regions that experienced unscheduled water supply interruption yesterday following the pollution of raw water source in Sungai Selangor, has reached 97 per cent, as at 6pm today.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) in a statement said most areas have been fully restored except for 54 areas in three regions which are still in the process of restoration.

“(From the three regions that are still experiencing water supply interruption) Restoration status for Gombak is 99 per cent, Klang/Shah Alam (92 per cent) and Kuala Langat (51 per cent),” said Air Selangor.

Air Selangor also said efforts to stabilise water supply in the distribution system are being carried out to expedite the restoration process.

“Therefore, Air Selangor is seeking the cooperation of customers who have received water supply to use water prudently to ensure a smooth restoration process for the areas that are still affected. Relief water supply will continue to be deployed to the affected areas until water supply is restored,” it said.

— Bernama