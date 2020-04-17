Water plants in Sungai Selangor back up, but supply disruption to affect 1.2 million in Klang Valley

Air Selangor said that the water supply to all affected areas should be restored in stages from noon. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — The four Sungai Selangor water treatment plants (WTPs) are now back in operation after they were shut down late last night due to odour pollution, Pengurusan Air Selangor (Air Selangor) said in a statement today.

However, 1.2 million users will still be affected by water supply disruption, due to the water reduction in the main reservoir levels in the area, Air Selangor added in its statement.

Air Selangor also said that the water supply to all affected areas should be restored in stages from noon.

The unscheduled water supply interruption is expected in 1,292 areas in eight regions, namely Kuala Lumpur, Petaling, Klang, Shah Alam, Kuala Selangor, Hulu Selangor, Gombak and Kuala Langat.

“Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) would like to inform that Sungai Selangor Water Treatment Plant (WTP), Phase 1 (SSP1), Phase 2 (SSP2) and Phase 3 (SSP3) had to be shutdown at 11pm last night (April 16, 2020).

“All four WTPs were shut down due to the detection of odour pollution at the raw water source in Sungai Selangor. As at 6am today, the odour readings were at 0 ton and all plants have resumed operations at 6.30am today.

“Swift action of the release of raw water through the alternative pumping operation (OPAK) at Bestari Jaya has accelerated the flushing out of contaminated water downstream of Sungai Selangor, until there was no more odour detected at the intake of all four WTPs,” Air Selangor said.

Air Selangor said that it will be providing updates on the supply interruption to consumers from time to time through all communication mediums of Air Selangor including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and its website at www.airselangor.com.

Customers are also advised to use water prudently.