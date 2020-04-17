Parliament to convene for just one day on May 18

According to the notice sent out to MPs, no questions or motions will be accepted and only matters related to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) may be discussed on May 18. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — The first parliamentary meeting of the year will last for a single day, Dewan Rakyat Secretary Riduan Rahmat informed lawmakers today.

According to the notice he sent out to MPs, no questions or motions will be accepted and only matters related to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) may be discussed on May 18.

On the Parliament website, the meeting is still listed as lasting from May 18 until June 23.

The meeting was already postponed from March, following the unexpected change of government.