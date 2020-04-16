Pahang teen who dumped dead girlfriend in family's garage charged with violating MCO

The teenager was charged with violating the MCO at 3am on April 12 by leaving his home in Felda Keratong 5 and going to 127km of Jalan Kuantan-Seremban here, where he was involved in an accident that killed his girlfriend. — Picture by Farhan Najib

ROMPIN, April 16 — A Form Five student who left his girlfriend’s body in the garage at her home on Sunday, was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today for violating the movement control order (MCO) which has been enforced to tackle the Covid-19 outbreak.

The accused, pleaded guilty to the charge which was read before Magistrate Azizah Ahmad.

The teenager was charged with violating the MCO at 3am on April 12 by leaving his home in Felda Keratong 5 and going to 127km of Jalan Kuantan-Seremban here, where he was involved in an accident that killed his girlfriend.

He was charged under Rule 3(1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures Within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020 which is punishable under Rule 11 (1) of the same regulation, namely a fine not exceeding RM1,000 or imprisonment up to six months or both, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurhalimatun Saadiah Abdullah appeared for the prosecution.

Lawyer Ahmad Deniel Roslan, who represented the student, appealed to the court to allow his client, who was the youngest of nine siblings, to be granted bail even though the prosecution had not offered bail.

Azizah set bail at RM300 with one surety and additional conditions for the accused to report to a nearby police station while waiting for mention of the case on June 11 pending his probation report before the court sentenced him.

The accused’s brother settled the bail.

On Sunday, the media reported the discovery of a 17-year-old girl’s body in the garage of her family home at Felda Keratong 10 here, believed to have been left there by her panic-stricken lover after they were involved in an accident.

In the 3.30am incident, the suspect and victim were riding on a motorcycle before crashing into a buffalo lying in the middle of the road near an oil palm factory. The victim suffered severe injuries and passed out at the scene while the rider only suffered light injuries to his hands and legs.

The suspect carried the victim, who is believed to have died at the scene, on his motorcycle about 15km to her house before leaving her body in the garage. — Bernama