IPTA intake this year to proceed as planned, says Higher Education Ministry

KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 — The Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) said there is no change to this year’s intake process for public higher education institutions (IPTA).

Online applications under the UPUOnline system will carry on as normal and can be submitted until tomorrow for Malaysian Education Certificate (SPM) leavers and August 18 for Malaysian Higher Education Certificate (STPM) or equivalent graduates.

“IPTA is expected to welcome new students this year to the Foundation programme and Diploma (including Matriculation) in July/August 2020 and the Bachelor Programme by October 2020,” read a statement issued today.

Yesterday, Education Minister Mohd Radzi Md Jidin announced that SPM and Malaysian Vocational Certificate (SVM) examinations for Form Five students, and Malaysian Higher Education Certificate (STPM) and Malaysian Higher Islamic Religious Certificate (STAM) for Form Six students this year, will be postponed to the first quarter of 2021.

He said, to reflect the postponement, the Education Ministry and MOHE have agreed to postpone the admission date for higher education institutes for foundation, matriculation and diploma programmes to between July and August 2021, while admission for degree programmes will be delayed to September or October 2021.

On April 4, Higher Education Minister Datuk Noraini Ahmad announced that the UPUOnline application deadline for university admissions is now April 17, in light of the movement control order (MCO).

On March 25, she said the initial application deadline of March 31 would be extended to April 7 for the same reasons.