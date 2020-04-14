Senior minister: 271 investigations on Covid-19 ‘fake news’, even for deleted posts

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya April 2, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 14 — Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today said that 271 investigation papers have been opened against individuals alleged to have been spreading fake news on the Covid-19 outbreak, and warned about severe repercussions towards those who indulge in such deeds.

In a press conference broadcast live from Putrajaya today, Ismail who is also defence minister, said that the investigation papers were opened by the police and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

Ismail said that authorities can still continue investigations even if one deleted their posting.

“The police and MCMC have opened 271 investigation papers regarding the spread of fake news on Covid-19. 162 are still under investigation, while 23 have already been charged in court and four among them, have already admitted guilt.

“I want to give a reminder. I do not want to say a warning, but I want to give a reminder. After the posting is published, even if it has been deleted, the police can still continue investigating and take lawful action to bring (perpetrators) to court.

“We heard recently about an individual who had posted a fake news and then apologised and deleted it, but I was made to understand that the police had also called the said individual to be investigated,” Ismail said, stopping short of revealing names.

On Sunday, state news agency Bernama reported that the police had recorded the statement of Kuantan MP Fuziah Salleh last Friday, over a social media posting which alleged that the Sultan Iskandar Building in Johor Baru had turned chaotic, after large number of of Malaysians returned home from Singapore.

Bernama reported Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department Director Datuk Huzir Mohamed saying that the posting, attached with a video clip, was uploaded by a Facebook account holder that goes by the name “Fuziah Salleh”.

He reportedly said that the Johor Immigration Department had also denied the claim and subsequently lodged a police report over the matter.

Huzir said that the case was being investigated under Section 500 and Section 505(b) of the Penal Code for slander and causing public fear, and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for the improper use of network facilities or network service.

“Don’t think that after you publish, say sorry and delete, it will. It will not solve the problem, because lawful actions can still continue, and the police will continue their actions on anyone, regardless if it’s via social media, media portal and others,” Ismail said, adding that the police would not compromise on such matters.