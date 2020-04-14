EPF extends April 2020 contribution payment date to the 30th

The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) logo is seen at its headquarters on Jalan Raja Laut January 22, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 14 — The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) has decided to extend further the date for employers to remit their mandatory contribution for the salary month of March 2020 (April contributions).

In a statement today, Chief EPF Officer Alizakri Alias confirmed that the new deadline is April 30, 2020.

He added that the decision was made in response to numerous enquiries and requests following yesterday’s announcement that the revised period for submissions would be April 15 to April 24, 2020.

“Normally, employers must remit their contributions by the 15th of every month, and we had announced yesterday that for April, we would extend this to the 24th instead.

“However, having received so many enquiries and requests from employers following yesterday’s news release, the EPF Board has unanimously agreed to a further extension until the end of the month,” he said in the statement.

EPF also reminded employers that contribution payments can be made on its website via e-Caruman in the i-Akaun (Employer) portal, internet banking or by visiting the counter of appointed banks.

On Friday, the government announced a second extension to the MCO which was initially due to end today.

In the third installment, the MCO will continue to run for another two weeks from tomorrow to April 28, which is also just a few days after the start of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

