Sugar baby donates monthly allowance to Sungai Buloh Hospital in support of Covid-19 frontliners

KUALA LUMPUR, April 13 — In an unusual move, a former air stewardess-turned-sugar baby has donated RM8,000 to the frontline personnel at Sungai Buloh Hospital in their fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 28-year old woman, who only wanted to be known as Natalie, said she was tired of worrying about many of the frontliners who have been risking their lives and decided to donate the amount, said to be her entire monthly allowance from her sugar daddy.

“Having been through many of life’s challenging circumstances, I for one know what it is like going through hardships, although I cannot quite imagine the levels of turmoil these medical frontliners are enduring, with barely much time to take care of themselves or even enjoy a simple meal to begin with,” she was quoted as saying.

It is understood Natalie met her 38-year-old entrepreneur sugar daddy on the dating app Sugarbook in 2017.

The amount donated by Natalie was used to purchase various items for the frontliners, including food supplies and toiletries. Sungai Buloh Hospital’s corporate social responsibility representative Dr Ainul Husna was on hand to receive the goods.

“It makes me very sad when I read the stories or see the videos. Life is too short, so let us do everything we can to help out people now.

“We can also do our part by obeying the movement control order set by the government to help flatten the curve and stop the spread of the deadly virus,” said the sugar baby.

