Sarawak records seven new Covid-19 cases today

Sarawak Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Karim Rahman Hamzah (centre) said all the seven new cases are being treated at the Sarawak General Hospital. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, April 13 — Sarawak today recorded another seven more Covid-19 cases, bringing the total to 348 since the first case was registered on March 13, state Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Karim Rahman Hamzah said today.

He said all the seven new cases are being treated at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH).

He added another 155 persons-under-investigation (PUI) cases are recorded today, bringing the total to 2,689 cases.

He said out of 155 cases, 116 of them are from Kuching, and this is followed by Serian (22), Samarahan (7), Miri (3), Bau)3), Simanggang (2) and Bintulu (2).

Karim, who deputised for Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah, said 2,155 out of 2,680 PUI cases have tested negative while 177 others are awaiting laboratory test results.

He also said 310 Sarawakians, who returned today from Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah, Labuan and overseas, have placed in quarantine centres as persons under surveillance (PUS) for 14 days.

He said since April 5, a total of 1,063 PUS cases have been registered.

He said 377 of them are in Kuching, 359 in Miri, 233 in Bintulu and 94 in Limbang.

Karim also said SDMC has maintained its earlier decision not to allow hair salons and barberships to resume their operations.

“However, SDMC will decide whether to allow other business sectors to reopen when the movement control order (MCO) begins its third stage,” he said.