Teacher loses RM93,000 to foreign acquaintance

KUANTAN, April 12 — A female teacher paid a heavy price for befriending and trusting a friend claimed to be from Indonesia when she was cheated of RM93,000.

Pahang Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief Supt Mohd Wazir Mohd Yusof said the 42-year-old victim claimed that they got acquainted last February through one of her family members.

A month after that, the suspect was alleged to have sought financial assistance from the victim as he needed to come to Malaysia to settle some family matters, he said.

“On April 6, the suspect contacted the victim to inform her that he had arrived in Malaysia, but claimed that he had to pay extra fees to a Malaysian agency for documentation purposes.

“However, the suspect told the victim that he was unable to exchange his money for local currency,” he told reporters here today adding that the suspect had once again asked for the victim’s help to transfer some money to him.

Mohd Wazir said the victim had performed five money transfer transactions totalling RM93,000 into a bank account provided by the suspect.

He said the suspect also promised he would meet the victim as soon as he settled his work in Kuala Lumpur to pay back the money he borrowed.

The victim only realised she was duped after failing to contact the suspect and decided to lodged a police report at the Maran district police headquarters near here yesterday, Mohd Wazir said adding that the case was being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code. — Bernama