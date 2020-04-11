Sarawak to have more QR-coded wristbands to monitor individuals under quarantine

Malaysians returning from overseas queue to take a bus to a quarantine centre in Kuala Lumpur April 8, 2020. —Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUCHING, April 11 — The Sarawak government will increase the supply of QR-coded tracking wristbands to be worn by individuals under quarantine, as part of efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the state.

State Disaster Management Committee deputy chairman Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said there was currently an insufficient quantity of wristbands — developed by the Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA) using a digital monitoring system — to cater for Sarawakians returning home, with the number of such individuals expected to rise day by day.

Abdul Karim, who is also the state Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports Minister, said each individual allowed entry into Sarawak would be given the wristband to be worn while undergoing quarantine at designated hotels.

“The number of wristbands we have is in the hundreds but the number of individuals being placed under quarantine is rising, and the SMA has put in new orders,” he said at the daily Covid-19 press conference held at Wisma Bapa Malaysia here today.

Meanwhile, he said the committee would also find new solutions in reference to the existing quarantine centres, in view of the anticipated increase in the number of Sarawakians, particularly students, who are expected to return during the month of Ramadan, as well as for the Aidilfitri and Gawai celebrations.

“We have taken note that the hotels currently being used may not be able to accommodate the returning individuals who will need to undergo 14 days of quarantine.

“Therefore, we may conduct Covid-19 health screenings as soon as they set foot in Sarawak, and after three days, if they test negative, they will be allowed to complete their quarantine at home. There will be no need to undergo 14 days of quarantine at the hotels,” he said. — Bernama