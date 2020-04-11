270 Malaysians still stranded in southern Thailand, says envoy

An airport staff member wears a protective mask due to the coronavirus outbreak as she sanitises rows of luggage carts at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok March 12, 2020. — Reuters pic

SONGKHLA, April 11 — Two hundred and seventy Malaysians are still stranded in southern Thailand following the closure of border checkpoints with Malaysia on March 23 to curb the spread of Covid-19 outbreak.

The Malaysian Consul General in Songkhla, Muhammad Ridzuan Abu Yazid said today, 433 Malaysians who were stranded in southern Thailand had been allowed to return home.

“There are another 270 who are waiting for approval from the governors of southern provinces.

“The Malaysian Consulate General in Songkhla are negotiating to seek approval for the Malaysians to return soon,” he told Bernama.

It is learned that some of those who are stranded are staying with relatives in southern Thailand while others are putting up in their places of accommodation.

In the effort to curb Covid-19 infection, Thailand closed all nine checkpoints at its border with Malaysia since March 23 to a date to be announced.

Besides, closing its border via land, sea and or air with Malaysia, Thailand also closed its border with Laos, Cambodia and Myanmar.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Ridzuan also expressed his appreciation to several companies which presented contributions to Malaysians stranded in southern Thailand.

“The contributions would be delivered to those who are stranded here,” he said.

Among the companies which extended their assistance is food manufacturer, Adabi Consumer Industries Sdn Bhd (Adabi) Thailand. — Bernama