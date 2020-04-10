Trader faces stern action for selling eggs at RM1 each in Ipoh

Fresh eggs are pictured at a wet market in Petaling Jaya March 25,2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

IPOH, April 10 — A trader here is facing stern action for selling eggs at RM1 each at his business premises during the movement control order (MCO).

Perak Domestic Trade and Consumerism Ministry director Saifullizan Kamarul Zaman said a team of five enforcement officers conducted a check on the premises yesterday after receiving complaints regarding the matter on the same day.

“There was a sign showing the price of eggs was RM1 each without stating the eggs’ grades and a total of 114 eggs were on display,” he said in a statement today.

He said they issued a notice under Section 21 of the Price Control Act and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 to the trader to provide information on the sale price of eggs at his premises before April 16 and added that action could be taken for failure to do so.

He said the trader could also be investigated under Section 12 (1) of the Consumer Protection Act 1999 for misleading the public by not stating the eggs’ grades.

He warned that stern action would be taken against traders taking advantage of the current situation by raising the prices of goods and advised the public to report any price hike or supply issues. — Bernama