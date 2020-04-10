Malaysia extends partial lockdown for two more weeks until start of Ramadan

An FRU personnel mans a roadblock on Jalan PJU 7/1 in Petaling Jaya April 10, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 — Putrajaya today announced that the movement control order (MCO) has been extended for two more weeks until April 28, just a few days after the start of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said today the decision was taken to give space to healthcare workers to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, in addition to prevent the recurrence of infection.

“Based on advice from the Ministry of Health and health experts, the government today decided to extend the MCO for two more weeks,” Muhyiddin said in a special address.

MORE TO COME