108 individuals, including drug distributors detained during MCO

SEREMBAN, April 10 — During the enforcement of the movement control order (MCO) from March 18 to yesterday, the Negeri Sembilan Narcotics Criminal Investigation Division (NCID), has detained 108 individuals, including 31 drug distributors and seized drugs worth RM50,040.

Meanwhile, the NCID’s property forfeiture division also confiscated property worth RM110,794, involving RM44,694 in the account, vehicles worth RM64,500 and jewellery worth RM1,600.

State Narcotics CID chief Supt Pang Jin Lai said all those detained, aged between 18 to 41 years, comprised 31 suspected drug traffickers, 37 for possession of drugs (including a woman), and 40 drug addicts including a woman.

“In raids carried out during the MCO we also seized various drugs, namely ganja weighing 5.73 kilogrammes (kg), 119 grammes (gm) of syabu, heroin (128gm), ketum leaves (3.5kg) and 9.5 litres of ketum water,” he said in a statement here today.

Pang said, in the latest case, police yesterday launched a special operation in Felda Palong, Gemas and arrested five men, aged 27 to 59 years, and seized 88.68gm of heroin and 12.77gm of syabu worth RM5,550.

“Four of the suspects tested positive for drugs and all five had previous criminal and drug-related records. The suspects have been remanded until April 17 for investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he said.

All the suspects would also be charged with violating the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the local Infected Areas) Regulations 2020,” he said. — Bernama