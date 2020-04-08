Selangor announces online Ramadan bazaar platform with Grab

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the state government has announced an online platform called the E-Bazar Ramadan Selangor Grab that will take the place of the traditional bazaars held during Ramadan. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 — The Selangor state government has announced an online platform called the E-Bazar Ramadan Selangor Grab that will take the place of the traditional bazaars held during the annual Muslim fasting month.

In a statement today, Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said he received many complaints from traders after announcing the cancellation of this year’s traditional Ramadan bazaars on April 1 in an effort to stem the spread of Covid-19.

“As a result of my previous decision, we estimated that more than 17,000 traders will lose their source of income.

“Therefore, the state government has taken the initiative to build a new entrepreneur ecosystem with delivery company Grab Malaysia.

“This digital platform will be called E-Bazar Ramadan Selangor Grab will enable traders to generate income while giving the people of Selangor to enjoy delicacies to break their fast by ordering online,” said Amirudin.

The digital bazaar only allows online purchases through the Grab application and will comply with all food preparation regulations set by the Health Ministry.

The state government has identified 15 locations to serve as central kitchens.

The implementation is being coordinated by Mentri Besar Incorporated (MBI) and Hijrah.

Amirudin added initiatives such as this will be the new normal while the nation is battling the Covid-19 pandemic.