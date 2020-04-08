Minister: Govt in process of distributing face masks to all Malaysians

Malaysia Civil Defence Force personnel distribute protective face masks to the public in Kuala Lumpur March 21, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 — Putrajaya is currently in the process of distributing free face masks to Malaysians nationwide, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

During a press conference in Putrajaya which was broadcast “live”, Ismail Sabri — who is also defence minister — however said that the masks would be distributed to those who display flu-like symptoms, as per recommendations by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

“As announced by the government, that the government will distribute for free four face masks to each household nationwide, and as was recommended by MOH, only those who have symptoms must wear face masks.

“The 24.2 million face masks are in the process of being distributed by ATM (Malaysian Armed Forces), which will then be distributed to MKN in the states, followed by the National Disaster Management Agency’s committees to districts,” he said.

Ismail Sabri said that the masks would be flown via special charter by the Royal Malaysian Air Force (TUDM) to those in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan this Friday.

He said that in peninsula Malaysia, the masks have already reached districts, and would be distributed by frontline workers to those in need.

Ismail Sabri added that the face masks were not donated by any parties but bought by the government for the people.

Last month, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin announced that the government will purchase and distribute face masks to all Malaysians for free, in a bid to mitigate the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak.

When making the announcement on March 23, he said the price of the masks, at around RM1.18 per piece at that time, would be absorbed by the government.

It is understood this order differs from the recently announced batch of 10 million face masks currently being shipped from China meant for the Health Ministry frontliners.