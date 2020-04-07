Report: Hoteliers say not told Putrajaya only paying RM150 per room night

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya April 2, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 7 — The Malaysian Association of Hotels (MAH) said it was not aware the government would not be paying the full charges for rooms used to quarantine returning Malaysians during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Free Malaysia Today (FMT) quoted MAH chief executive Yap Lip Seng as saying hoteliers were under the impression that rooms used would be fully paid for by the government, and not merely subsidised at RM150 per room.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob had announced earlier today, that the government would only subsidise up to RM150 per room for three-star hotels and below, and those who seek luxury accommodations must foot the bills themselves.

“That’s not what we were briefed.

“There shouldn’t be any complaints as all being quarantined are staying there for free, with meals provided,” he reportedly said.

Yap said hotels that allow their premises to be used as quarantine stations have already agreed to charge a “very low rate”, which he said is to be paid for by the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry.

He reportedly said that most hotels had also agreed to a standard fee to be paid for boarding, for the sake of the nation and as a corporate social responsibility (CSR).

Yap refused to divulge details of the amount, the report said.

FMT reported Sabah Health Minister Frankie Poon as expressing confusion over who would be paying for the rooms at three hotels in the state.

Poon reportedly said that his office was seeking a response from the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) on the matter.

FMT reported Deputy Health Minister I Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali saying that the selection of the hotels was made by the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry together with Nadma.