Singapore expresses gratitude to Malaysia for evacuation from Nepal

SINGAPORE, April 4 — The Singapore government today expressed its “heartfelt gratitude” to the Malaysian government and the Embassy of Malaysia in Kathmandu for accepting its request to help accommodate Singapore residents on a flight back from Nepal.

“The 22 Singapore residents have safely arrived in Singapore this evening from Kathmandu, Nepal,” said the republic’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement here.

The ministry said the Singapore residents had boarded a repatriation flight arranged by the Malaysian government for its nationals from Kathmandu to Kuala Lumpur, and they subsequently returned to Singapore from Kuala Lumpur. — Bernama