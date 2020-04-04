PAS denies Abdul Hadi’s appointment as special envoy to Middle East to appease party members

PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan, in a statement, said PAS, especially Abdul Hadi, had never asked for post or position in the government. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 4 ― PAS today denied claims that the action by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in appointing PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang as the Prime Minister’s Special Envoy to the Middle East, with ministerial level, is an effort to appease and win the heart of PAS members.

PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan, in a statement, said PAS, especially Abdul Hadi, had never asked for post or position in the government.

“Instead, we are prepared to serve wherever to strengthen and ensure stability of the government led by the Prime Minister,” he said.

Takiyuddin, who is Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, regarded Abdul Hadi’s appointment as allowing the PAS president to assist the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government in further harmonising the diplomatic and international relations between Malaysia and countries in the region.

He said Abdul Hadi would also be working closely with Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein and Wisma Putra.

In another development, Takiyuddin said PAS would set up a committee to monitor and advise its members in the government so that they carry our their responsibilities honestly.

“Since the PAS president is also in the government, members of the committee may comprise members of the Syura council.

“Prior to this, we have the advisory councils to the Kelantan and Terengganu governments headed by the PAS president himself,” he added. ― Bernama