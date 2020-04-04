Minister: Number of MCO arrests down 21pc

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob says the number of individuals arrested for breaching the rules under the MCO decreased by 21.18 per cent yesterday. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — The number of individuals arrested for breaching the rules under the movement control order (MCO) decreased by 21.18 per cent yesterday, said Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said that on April 3, only 413 individuals were arrested compared to 524 individuals a day earlier.

“Among them, 380 were remanded and 33 were given bail; 362 were charged in court.

“I want to say that there is a clear decrease in terms of arrests made and I hope this trend will continue. This gives the impression that the MCO compliance rate is increasing,” he told a press conference today.

The authorities checked 426,764 vehicles as well as conducted 26,202 spot checks at 4,174 premises nationwide yesterday.

So far, over 3,000 arrests were made and over 1,000 have been charged in court for flouting the MCO that started on March 18.

The MCO was extended from April 1 to April 14 with stricter enforcement from authorities and the government in the second phase.



