MCO compliance rate now at 99pc, says IGP

IGP Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador says people are now aware that the government's main objective of implementing the MCO is to break the Covid-19 chain of infection in the country. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 4 ― Public compliance with the movement control order (MCO) aimed at curbing the Covid-19 outbreak has now reached 99 per cent, says Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador.

He said people were now aware that the government's main objective of implementing the MCO was to break the Covid-19 chain of infection in the country.

“Alhamdulillah, I would like to thank the public...now the majority of them seem to understand the importance of taking the MCO seriously...and the dangers if they don’t,” he told Bernama when met at Bukit Aman yesterday.

Abdul Hamid also chided the remaining one per cent for being stubborn, describing them as the cause of headache for the security forces.

He said police enforcement had changed into the harsh mode by arresting those who disobeyed the order, besides putting up more roadblocks.

“Previously, police implemented the MCO in a soft and advisory mode, but some were stubborn, who felt as if they would not be infected (with Covid-19).

“Now the police are becoming more strict with those who are irresponsible. Those who go out without a valid purpose will be arrested,” he said.

Abdul Hamid also revealed that many minors were being detained for flouting the MCO.

“There are (minors) found riding on motorcycles in pairs, clearly in violation of the MCO. This is saddening, and I hope parents can control them," he said.

Meanwhile, Abdul Hamid said the implementation of the MCO had also indirectly reduced the crime rate in the country.

“The rate of road accidents is also on the decline, and the police will continue to enforce the MCO to ensure that the Covid-19 chain of infection is broken,” he added. ― Bernama