8.3m households, individuals to receive BPN cash assistance in stages from April 6

The first phase of payments of the ‘Bantuan Prihatin Nasional’ one-off cash assistance for 8.3 million households and unmarried individuals will be undertaken in stages from April 6 onwards. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — The first phase of payments of the ‘Bantuan Prihatin Nasional’ (BPN) one-off cash assistance for 8.3 million households and unmarried individuals will be undertaken in stages from April 6 onwards, said Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz.

In a statement issued today, he said the first phase encompassed payments totalling RM5.63 billion, while the total allocation for the BPN assistance stands at RM9.24 billion.

The assistance which benefits individuals from the B40 and M40 (low and middle-income) groups respectively, is among the initiatives of the Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package (PRIHATIN) unveiled by the government recently to help Malaysians from all walks of life to deal with the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advising the public to be on the alert for scammers preying on BPN beneficiaries, the minister said beneficiaries should not share their personal information with strangers, and should refer to official sources for guidance.

Applications for BPN assistance and appeals are to be made from April 1 to 30.

BPN recipients who do not possess bank accounts will receive their payments in person when the government’s Movement Control Order to contain COVID-19 is lifted.

The minister also clarified that BPN recipients in the interior of Sabah and Sarawak will receive the payments during the same time period when payments are issued to recipients in Peninsular Malaysia.

Enquiries can be directed to the Finance Ministry at 03-8882 9089, 03-8882 9087, 03-8882 9191, 03-8882 4565 and 03-8882 4566, from 9 am to 5 pm, from Sundays to Fridays or via email at [email protected], [email protected]. Enquiries to the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) can be made at 1-800 882 747 and 03-8911 1000 on the same days and time period. — Bernama