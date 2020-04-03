Free over-the-phone psychological counselling for those impacted by MCO

Wawasan Open University and International College of Clinical Hypnotherapy Practitioners Asia are collaborating to provide free psychological counselling to those who are stressed out or needed emotional support during the movement control order. — Picture by Choo Choy May

GEORGE TOWN, April 3 — Wawasan Open University (WOU) and International College of Clinical Hypnotherapy Practitioners Asia (ICCHP) are collaborating to provide free psychological counselling to those who are stressed out or needed emotional support during the movement control order (MCO).

The ICCHP Asia has a team of 16 professionals, including six psychiatrists, to offer counselling over the phone.

“The aim of this collaboration is to convey the message that ‘You Are Not Alone’ and to encourage people to reach out for emotional support,” they said in a joint press statement issued today.

They believed that doctors, healthcare workers, uniformed personnel and other volunteers are overwhelmed by workload during the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

“The survivors of the virus and those affected by Covid-19 deaths in their family will undoubtedly be distraught too,” they said.

They said even students that are now doing online learning from their homes could be feeling stressed and might need psychological counselling.

“Fear and anxiety about Covid-19 can be overwhelming and cause strong emotions,”

“Coping with stress will make the individual, the people they care about, and the whole community stronger,”said ICCHP Asia Regional Director Synthia Surin.

She said ICCHP teamed up with WOU to give support to everyone nationwide to help them overcome stress and anxiety during this time.

Those in need of psychological first aid can find the support they need under this WOU-ICCHP Asia initiative, she added.

The service is available from 9am to 9pm daily until April 30 or email [email protected] to arrange a convenient time to chat.

The numbers to call are:

0124447032 / 0169271240/ 0124856404 (9am-12pm);

0123021262 / 0124080675/ 0123741558 (12pm-3pm);

0174777746 / 0124736830 / 0164979876 (3pm-6pm);

0122212906 / 0195645868 / 0124252962 (6pm-9pm)

Students can contact the WOU toll-free careline no. 1-300-888-968 and be re-directed to ICCHP on request.

All conversations will remain private and confidential.