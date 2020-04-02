Health Ministry: Putrajaya to decide whether MCO needs further extending on April 10

An Armed Forces personnel conducts checks on a vehicle during a roadblock in Petaling Jaya April 1, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PUTRAJAYA, April 2 ― The government will decide on April 10 whether or not conditions in Malaysia are safe enough to end the extended movement control order (MCO) on April 14, or have it continued further.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah told the daily Covid-19 press conference said that currently it is still too early to tell whether or not the infection rate in the country is getting better.

“We expect phase two to end but on April 10, a few days before it ends, we will look at our performance.

“Although yesterday I said we have early signs of some improvement, it is still too early to make any conclusions. What is crucial is that over the next two weeks we flatten the curve,” said Dr Noor Hisham.

Earlier today, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said Putrajaya has not decided on any further extension to the ongoing MCO yet pending input from Ministry of Health (MOH).

