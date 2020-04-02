Covid-19: 36,886 people in Sabah receive RM300 one-off payment each, says chief minister

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal speaks to the media March 30, 2020. Of the total aid recipients, he said 20,157 people were the vulnerable group, orphans (2,197) and 14,532 people were the handicapped, single parents and chronic disease sufferers. — Picture courtesy of the Sabah Chief Minister’s Dept

KOTA KINABALU, April 2 ― Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said 36,886 people have received a special one-off Covid-19 aid of RM300 each involving an allocation of RM11,065,800.

He said, of the total recipients, 20,157 people were the vulnerable group, orphans (2,197) and 14,532 people were the handicapped, single parents and chronic disease sufferers.

“A food aid fund of RM189,560 for Sabah students in peninsula Malaysia involving 2,554 students at 33 higher education institutions has also been distributed through the Sabah Communications Office, Kuala Lumpur,” he said in a statement, here today.

In addition, he said 17 quarantine centres in Sabah involving 2,076 people received RM91,440 in food aid fund.

“The Sabah government has also given out RM2,354 in food aid fund to a temporary quarantine centre for 20 vagabond children,” he said.

To date, Mohd Shafie said 410 poor and hardcore poor people in Sabah had been given a one-off payment of RM500 each involving an allocation of RM205,000.

“We are also in the process of giving out aid under the same category to 12,678 more people involving an allocation of RM6,339,000.

“Twenty-two Covid-19 patients in the state had also received a one off payment of RM500 each while 188 more were expected to receive the aid as soon as their bank account numbers were received,” he added. ― Bernama