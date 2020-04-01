Sarawak gives all 82 state constituencies RM200,000 each for Covid-19 aid

Sarawak Minister of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Datuk Seri Fatimah Abdullah speaks to reporters, February 17, 2019. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, April 1 — All 82 Sarawak state constituencies will each get RM200,000 to provide basic necessities to target groups under the state government’s financial aid package to mitigate the effects of the movement control order (MCO).

State Minister of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Early Childhood Development Datuk Seri Fatimah Abdullah said the target groups include households in the rural and urban areas, urban poor and those badly affected by the MCO.

“The lists of recipients will be decided by the respective divisional or district disaster committees consisting of the Residents, District Officers, government agencies, (Gabungan Parti Sarawak) assemblymen and the relevant non-governmental organisations,” she said.

On Opposition-held constituencies, she said the allocations will be managed by the divisional or district disaster committees with assistance from the appointed assemblymen from the ruling Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

Fatimah, who is also the deputy chairman of the food supply chain subcommittee, said the allocations will be disbursed today and tomorrow.

She said only 44 state constituencies have placed orders for basic necessities while the rest were in the process of doing so.

Under the special aid package, RM16.4 million was allocated to ensure basic necessities such as rice, sugar, flour and cooking oil were always available for the target groups.