Putrajaya mulls using hotels, resorts as Covid-19 quarantine centres

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin visits the Quarantine and Treatment Centre for low-risk Covid-19 patients at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS) in Serdang March 30, 2020. The government is looking into the possibility of utilising hotels and resorts as quarantine centres for Covid-19 patients. — Bernama pic

IPOH, April 1 — The government is looking into the possibility of utilising hotels and resorts, which have been temporarily closed down due to the movement control order, as quarantine centres for Covid-19 patients.

Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that the Health Ministry is now in the process of considering the move.

“We will identify in another one or two days, which are the hotels and resorts can be used as the quarantine centres,” he said in a press conference this evening.

Dr Noor Hisham also said the government has to mobilise the police, armed forces, and also the Health Ministry’s personnel to carry out that the duties at the hotels and resort that have been identified as the quarantine centres.

He also said that the ministry has about 334 quarantine centres nationwide at the moment, which are mostly located at training centres of the ministry, and other government agencies.

“Those who have tested negative for Covid-19, but have contact positive with the Covid-19 patient will be placed in the quarantine centres.

“We have about 4,000 people placed in the quarantine centres now,” he added.