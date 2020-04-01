Pahang asks suppliers to boost stock of PPE materials

Medical personnel check the temperature of a visitor at the entrance of KPJ Tawakkal hospital in Kuala Lumpur, January 28, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUANTAN, April 1 — The Pahang government has appealed to suppliers and factories to help boost its stock of materials for making personal protective equipment (PPE) used by frontliners in the battle against Covid-19.

State Secretary Datuk Seri Sallehuddin Ishak said the materials were needed in huge amounts to ensure a continuous supply of PPE as almost 10,000 units were used daily, not only by healthcare workers but also support staff such as cleaners and food caterers.

“We are getting the materials from Kuala Lumpur; however, the huge demand for PPE requires us to find more suppliers, who may want to donate or sell them.

“We do not want those on duty caring for Covid-19 patients to worry about PPE shortage or making PPE themselves. Their hands are already full; let us not make things harder for them,” he said after watching a face field-making process involving 60 student volunteers of Kolej Universiti Islam Pahang Sultan Ahmad Shah (KUIPSAS) here today.

He said the state government was not short of the work force required for producing PPE as it has received help from government agencies, higher learning institutions and non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

“We encourage more NGOs to come forward to help. Those interested should contact the Pahang state government office to pick up the materials and they need to follow the standard operating procedure for making PPE,” he said. — Bernama