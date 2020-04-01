Lorry driver jailed, fined for crashing into police roadblock

KUALA LUMPUR, April 1 — A lorry driver was sentenced to three months jail and fined RM8,000, in default four months’ jail, by the Traffic Court here today for crashing into a police road block mounted in front of a police station during the Covid-19 operation two weeks ago, causing a policeman to be injured.

Magistrate Farah Ain Roslan ordered P. Prakash, 44, who pleaded guilty to the charge, to serve the jail sentence from today.

He was charged with driving a lorry in a reckless manner and endangering the lives of other road users by crashing into the police road block in front of the Tun HS Lee traffic police station at 2.30am last March 20.

The charge, under Section 42 of the Road Transport Act 1987, provides an imprisonment for up to five years and fine of between RM5,000 and RM15,000, and disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for at least two years, upon conviction.

In mitigation, Prakash, unrepresented, said he had dozed off and had no intention to crash into the roadblock or cause injury to the policeman. — Bernama



