Covid-19: Selangor cuts MB, excos’ pay in half for a month, other top officials by 30pc

SHAH ALAM, April 1 — The salaries of senior civil servants in the Selangor state government will be cut as part of its efforts to fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, said Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari today.

He said the salaries of state executive council (exco) members and himself as the mentri besar will cut in half, while state assemblymen salaries will be reduced by 30 per cent.

“The salaries of senior government personnel and top posts in GLCs will also be reduced by 30 per cent,” Amirudin said during a press conference, adding this would be for one month and will come into effect for April’s salary.

State government servants from the wage grade of 44 to 54 are instead encouraged to contribute between RM50 to RM100 from their salaries to Selangor’s Covid-19 fund, which has since gathered over RM250,000 from assemblymen and exco members.

The pay cuts are part of the state government’s economic stimulus package, divided into two phases and amounting up to RM400 million.

“Among the benefits include a one-off RM200 incentive payment for the 5,931 hospital personnel in Selangor, which is being done and is expected to finish by this Friday (April 3).

“A special one-off RM500 payment will be made to licensed hawkers, via direct bank payment or once the hawkers’ data has been received from the municipal councils,” he said.

The mentri besar also said Covid-19 mass testing in red zones identified throughout the state will be conducted, targeting up to 5,000 people at a cost of RM1.35 million.

“The state government will also allocate RM1.34 million to frontline medical personnel serving as doctors, nurses and other staff in Selangor hospitals, which will be used as free food aid throughout the period of the ongoing Movement Control Order.

“The children of these frontliners will also receive care incentives, with RM1.5 million to be spent on an estimated 2,500 families. The press has also not been forgotten, with RM100,000 set aside for them to prepare free food while on duty at official events,” Amirudin said.

The Selangor Covid-19 Task Force led by Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad will receive RM50,000, while the state government will spend up to RM2 million to procure face masks, hand sanitizers, and hand gloves.

“The state government will also prepare RM3 million to operate quarantine stations throughout Selangor, meant for persons under surveillance, especially among the tabligh cluster and those returning from abroad.

“The Peduli Sihat scheme will also be improved, with RM42.5 million to be spent and is meant to benefit up to 85,000 recipients. Selangor citizens who have tested positive for Covid-19 will receive RM1,000 each, and RM1 million will be spent on counselling services and mental health experts for those affected by the pandemic,” he said.

Amirudin also officiated the donation by 27 private corporations and GLCs to the state Covid-19 fund, totalling RM8.2 million.