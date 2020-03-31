Now, FT minister says Ramadan bazaar status still up in air pending MOH, NSC’s advice

Crowds flock to the Ramadan bazaar in Kg Kanchong Darat to buy food for the breaking of fast, Banting in this file picture taken on May 22, 2019. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Mar 31 — A day after saying the Ramadan bazaars will go ahead in the Federal Territories, its minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa has said tonight that the status over the annual event has still not been decided.

In a series of tweets, Annuar clarified that the territories are still waiting for clear guidelines and advice from the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the National Security Council (NSC).

“No decision until and unless we receive clear guideline and advice from MOH and NSC. Local authorities in the Federal Territories are required to brief me on current status and their plan.

“Please be patient,” Annuar said.

He made his remark in response to Parti Gerakan Malaysia’s Tan Keng Liang, who cited a news report on the decision.

“The three local authorities will brief me on Friday on proposed Ramadan bazaar. MOH and NC must be consulted before any decision is made. In the meantime, let’s cooperate to make enhanced movement control order and movement control order effective.

“Stay safe at home,” he added.

Annuar then said he has daily meetings with the Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, and that the bazaar had not been discussed.

Dr Noor Hisham has previously said that it is more important for the public to abide by social distancing and to keep their hygiene, if the bazaars were to go ahead.

Annuar then shared a story by another online news portal claiming the headline “Ramadan bazaars will continue in the Federal Territories this year, but on a smaller-scale to avoid congestion, in light of the Covid-19 crisis” was incorrect.

“This report doesn’t reflect what I have explained. I have made it very clear that no decision has been made yet. MOH and NSC must be consulted.

“It also depends on whether MCO is extended or not,” he added.