Johor to commence public sanitisation in all districts today

DBKL and Alam Flora personnel sanitise the vicinity of the Sri Petaling Mosque March 28, 2020. Vidyananthan said the health officer in each district will decide on the locations identified for the public sanitisation exercise. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 31 — Public sanitisation or decontamination operation on Covid-19 in all districts in the state will start with Batu Pahat from today until April 14.

State Health and Environment Committee chairman R.Vidyananthan said this was because the district has the third highest number of Covid-19 cases in the state before the operation goes to other districts in stages.

“The sanitisation or decontamination operation was carried out yesterday at several targeted locations around Kampung Sinaran Baru, Kempas and six zones in Bandar Baru Simpang Renggam, Kluang.

“The Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) and SWCorp will be conducting the same operation at all districts and local authorities in stages from March 31 until April 14 2020. At the same time, the public sanitisation operation in Kampung Sinaran Baru and Simpang Renggam will go on,” he said via an announcement aired through Johor Makmur Facebook today.

Vidyananthan said the health officer in each district will decide on the locations identified for the public sanitisation exercise especially the areas with the highest number of positive cases as well as the locations popular with the people.

On residents under enhanced movement control order (EMCO), he once again advised them not to worry about basic food supplies as the amount distributed by department and agency responsible is sufficient.

“I hope all residents in the areas involved will be calm and cooperate with health personnel as well as adhering all instructions of the authorities,” he said.

According to Vidyananthan, the average percentage of compliance to MCO in the state yesterday was 96.42 per cent which was a slight increase compared to 96.07 per cent a day earlier.

In this regard, he urged the people to give their full cooperation by adhering to MCO to break the chain of Covid-19 infection. — Bernama