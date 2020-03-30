MCMC: Initiatives by telco, courier, broadcasting companies will ease people’s burden

A passenger wearing a protective face mask uses her phone at a Light Rail Transit station in Kuala Lumpur January 31, 2020. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 — The inclusive initiatives by telecommunications, postal, courier as well as broadcasting companies under the RM250 billion Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package (Prihatin) will help to ease the burden on the people affected by Covid-19.

In a statement today, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) said the Prihatin is the biggest economic stimulus package in the nation’s history, which aims to safeguard the people’s well-being, especially the B40 and M40 income groups.

“Several packages will be offered in collaboration with various telecommunication companies (telcos), including efforts to improve telecommunications network and free Internet offerings that are collectively worth RM1 billion.

“Among the initiatives offered is free Internet worth RM600 million from April 1 until the end of the movement control order (MCO) period,” MCMC said, adding that the move includes free high-speed internet of 1GB per day by Celcom, Digi, Maxis, and U Mobile postpaid and prepaid customers.

It said telcos are also committed to invest an additional RM400 million to increase network coverage and capacity to provide a high and sustainable telecommunications network availability and quality.

The investment would also be used to upgrade capacity and improve coverage for critical locations including hospitals, government agencies, enforcement agencies and media centres.

Both Telekom Malaysia and TIME dotcom Bhd are prioritising efforts to ensure that the mobile operators’ backhaul infrastructure are catered for, said MCMC.

Meanwhile, key postal and courier companies have committed to provide additional services such as courier delivery services for packages not exceeding one kilogram at the cost of RM5, while private broadcasters, including Astro and unifi TV, are offering free viewing packages.

“These initiatives will allow people to live their daily lives from the comfort of their own homes. MCMC is confident that these inclusive initiatives will ease the burden of the people affected by Covid-19.

“The public are encouraged to contact or refer to their respective service providers for more information on the packages offered during this MCO period,” it added. — Bernama