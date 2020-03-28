Tourism Ministry denies collecting personal data of artistes, industry players

The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture today denied it is in the midst of collecting personal information of arts enthusiasts or industry players, as claimed in a message which has gone viral on WhatsApp. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac) today denied it is in the midst of collecting personal information of arts enthusiasts or industry players, as claimed in a message which has gone viral on WhatsApp.

Motac, in a statement today, advised the public not to provide their personal information to the irresponsible party.

“If Motac wants to obtain personal information of any artiste, it will be through the association or our official channel.

“We urge the public not to take heed of such messages believed to be from scammers,” it said adding that they should be wary as scams and fake news have been on the rise.

The viral message had requested the artistes and industry players to provide their personal data for the purpose of getting aid from Motac. — Bernama