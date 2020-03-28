Ministry urge universities to reschedule second semester

File picture of students preparing for an exam in front of their computers at Kuala Lumpur-based Asia e University. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — The Ministry of Higher Education (KPT) has recommended all Public Universities (UA) to extend the period to resume the second semester for the 2019/2020 academic calendar beginning April 27, and latest by June 1.

KPT made the recommendation following the enforcement of the movement control order (MCO) which has been extended until April 14, and after having detailed discussions with representatives from all public and private institutions of higher learning.

“The KPT has taken into account several factors such as the current MCO situation and the directives related to the management of Covid-19, the safety and welfare of the students, the presence of local and international students in their respective locations, with the majority of students already in their hometowns with their families.

“Also considered is the willingness of the public and private institutions of higher learning to implement teaching and learning in various methods including online, the Hari Raya Aidil Fitri holidays which is expected to fall from May 24, 2020, and the requirements to end the second semester of the 2019/2020 session as well as to begin the first semester of the 2020/2021 session,” the ministry said in a statement today.

In light of the extension, the first semester of the 2020/21 session is expected to begin in mid-October 2020, and all public universities have been advised to manage the return of their students to campus in phases and with prudence.

As for private institutions, they can continue their existing semester and begin the new one based on their own academic calendar taking into account the factors mentioned, while all public and private institutions are required to inform all local and international students of the updated schedule.

However, the ministry noted that the proposal was in line with the Government's latest decision on the MCO, and that it would immediately notify all public and private institutions if there were any amendments or updates to the proposal in the future. — Bernama