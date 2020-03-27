Penang police chief: 31 people arrested for non-compliance of MCO

Penang Police Chief Comm Datuk Sahabudin Abd Manan speaks during a press conference in George Town March 27, 2020. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, March 27 — Penang police have arrested 31 people for not adhering to the movement control order (MCO) since March 18.

Penang Police Chief Comm Datuk Sahabudin Abd Manan said out of the 31, five were charged on March 25 and 26.

The five were charged under Section 186 of the Penal Code for voluntarily obstruction of a public servant of his public functions.

The charges were read with Section 7(1) Prevention of control of infectious diseases (Measures within the infected local areas) Regulations 2020.

MORE TO COME