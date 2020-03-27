Koperasi Sahabat offers medical frontliners free accommodation in Shah Alam

Health workers testing members of the public for Covid-19 are pictured at the Section 7 Mosque in Shah Alam March 26, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — Koperasi Sahabat Amanah Ikhtiar Malaysia Berhad (Koop Sahabat) through its wholly-owned subsidiary Carlton Hotel Sdn Bhd, is offering 80 rooms at the Carlton Hotel Shah Alam for free, to Health Ministry (MOH) frontliners.

Its chairman, Mohd Najib Mohd Noor said, the hotel located in Section 13 Shah Alam, would serve as a temporary transit centre for MOH personnel directly involved in dealing with Covid-19 cases.

“In addition to fulfilling our corporate social responsibility, this is as a show of support for MOH personnel.

“The frontliners have sacrificed much in the battle against the virus and by their noble deed they are our heroes,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Mohd Najib said Koop Sahabat was also concerned over the welfare of its 223,000 members who have been affected by the movement control order (MCO) ruling as most are small and medium-sized entrepreneurs.

He said the members would be able to benefit from three initiatives which had been announced by Amanah Ikhtiar Malaysia as part of the RM682.3 million economic stimulus package.

The initiatives are three-month deferment for i-Lestari and i-Usahawan loan payment, postponement of Lelongan Sahabat Ar Rahnu activities and the distribution of RM646,000 business zakat to 2,584 members who fall under the underprivileged group and had been badly affected by the MCO. — Bernama