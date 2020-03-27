11 joggers, mostly expats, arrested in Mont Kiara for defying MCO

Mazlan said the police hoped that all parties would obey the MCO for the sake of breaking the Covid-19 infection chain. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — The police arrested 11 joggers of various nationalities, including two Malaysians, in Mont Kiara today for flouting the movement control order (MCO) currently enforced nationwide.

City police chief Commissioner Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said all 11 suspects were detained while jogging during a routine police patrol around Jalan Mont Kiara and Jalan Desa Kiara in Kuala Lumpur between 7.30am and 9.30am.

According to Mazlan, the breakdown of the remaining suspects is as follows: United Kingdom (one), United States (one), Japan (four), South Korea (two) and India (one).

“All of them were arrested while jogging and found to have been disobeying the MCO.

“Those arrested also refused to heed to police warnings and advice while providing unreasonable excuses as to why they were outdoors,” he said in a statement here.

The arrests come after photos and videos showing people — presumably residents of the area — jogging in the outdoors in apparent defiance of the MCO went viral and subsequently led to public backlash.

Mazlan said all of the suspects have had their statements taken in accordance with Section 112 of the Criminal Procedure Code and were granted bail after the investigation process.

“The investigation papers will be forwarded to the Office of the Deputy Public Prosecutor further action,” he said.

All of the suspects were investigated under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures Within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020 which carries a fine of RM1,000, or imprisonment up to six months, or both if convicted.

The suspects were also investigated under Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing a public servant from discharging their public duties which carries a punishment of imprisonment not more than two years, or a fine not exceeding RM10,000, or both.

Mazlan also said the police hoped that all parties would obey the MCO for the sake of breaking the Covid-19 infection chain.

Those with any inquiries or information may contact the hotline of Polis Kuala Lumpur at 03-21159999 or any nearest police station.

Earlier today, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah announced 130 new positive Covid-19 cases today, bringing the total number of cases to 2,161.

He said three new deaths have also been reported, bringing the nationwide death toll to 26.