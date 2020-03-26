Teluk Intan Hospital operating at limited capacity, says Perak health director

Ding said decontamination was being conducted twice a day in the emergency department of the hospital, while emergency services were being provided temporarily in the waiting area next to the outpatient unit. — Google screenshot

IPOH, March 26 — Hospital Teluk Intan (HTI) is still operating, albeit in a limited manner, after health personnel on the premises tested positive for Covid-19, said Perak health director Datuk Dr Ding Lay Ming.

Dr Ding assured all patients and members of the public that they need not fear for their safety as steps to prevent and control the disease from spreading had been undertaken at HTI, apart from other measures put in place since the detection of the first case.

According to the director, decontamination was conducted twice a day in the emergency department of the hospital, while emergency services were being provided temporarily in the waiting area next to the outpatient unit.

In a statement issued here last night, she also explained that for the time being, the emergency department was only focusing on critical emergencies, while all non-critical cases were being directed to the outpatient unit.

Personnel from the Hilir Perak District health department had also been called on to assist with direct admissions of patients to wards, and to ensure that non-critical cases were attended to at nearby health clinics, said Dr Ding.

She added that HTI had received the assistance of emergency medical specialists from Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun Ipoh, Hospital Taiping and Hospital Seri Manjung, with staff from other departments mobilised to the HTI emergency department to assist with daily operations.

“We also request the help of staff from nearby hospitals, particularly medical officers and assistant medical officers to assist at the emergency department”, Dr Ding urged.

All outpatient and specialist clinic appointments had also been postponed, while the dispensation of medication was being undertaken through a drive-through service provided in front of the outpatient unit as a measure to reduce the risk of infection, and for the convenience of patients.

Also postponed were elective surgeries, to enable efforts to focus on emergencies and semi-emergencies.

Dr Ding added that a first aid psychology team had been activated on March 21 to help with managing the well-being of affected staff. — Bernama